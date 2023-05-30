IAEA monitors nuclear materials in Ukraine to prevent their military use – IAEA chief

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues its activities in Ukraine aimed at preventing nuclear materials in the country from being used for military purposes, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"In addition to our work on nuclear safety and security we are also continuing our vital safeguards verification activities across Ukraine ensuring that there is no diversion of nuclear material for military purposes," he said.