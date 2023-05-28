Thousands of Erdogan’s supporters gather outside his residence in Ankara

ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. Thousands of supporters of Tukrey’s incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan, who appears to be winning Sunday’s presidential election runoff, gathered outside the Presidential Complex in Ankara’s Bestepe area.

The triumphant crowd is waiting for Erdogan to deliver a speech when he arrives in Ankara from Istanbul.

More people keep flocking to the area. Many of those who travel in cars have to wait in a massive traffic jam in the hope of getting to the area in time.

The incumbent president, who received the majority of the votes in the runoff on Sunday, described the results as a celebration of democracy earlier in the day.