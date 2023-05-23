Dodik says Republika Srpska to be consistent in its views on Russia’s military operation

BELGRADE, May 24. /TASS/. Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will remain consistent in its views on Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the entity’s President Milorad Dodik told Russian President Vladimir Putin as they met on Tuesday.

"Republika Srpska remains consistent in its position. Some politicians are trying to pin the blame on just one side, but we believe that Russia, which fought hard for its security and tried to obtain guarantees, was forced to start this military operation," he said. "We all want peace."

Earlier, Dodik declared that Republika Srpska would not impose anti-Russian sanctions and instead develop ties with Russia, China and the United States. He reaffirmed that the republic would continue on its path to join the European Union, shunning NATO in the process. The United States and the United Kingdom, irritated by Dodik’s choice to block his country’s accession to NATO, have imposed sanctions on him.