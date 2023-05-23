Hungary not ready to consider Sweden’s NATO bid — PM

BUDAPEST, May 23. /TASS/. Hungary is not ready to consider the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO, since it has serious disputes with that country that need to be settled before it joins the alliance, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"Political relations between Hungary and Sweden are now very bad and first we should improve them so as not to bring conflicts into NATO. When we settle the differences between the two countries, we will be ready to support [Sweden’s accession to NATO]. But, in principle, we support this step," he said at the Qatar Economic Forum.

The parliamentary factions of the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civil Alliance party said earlier that the parliament would ratify the agreement on Sweden’s accession to NATO during its spring session, i.e. ahead of a NATO summit due to be held in Vilnius on July 11-12. However, the voting date has not yet been set.

Hungary’s government and parliament have repeatedly rebuked Swedish politicians for criticizing Hungary for deviating from democracy and demanding the EU funds owed to Hungary be blocked.

On March 27, Hungary’s parliament, by an overwhelming majority of votes, ratified the agreement on Finland’s accession to NATO but postponed the consideration of Sweden’s NATO bid. The Hungarian government said earlier that it supported Sweden’s admission to the alliance but needed to settle the matter with the parliament.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022, saying the move was precipitated by the developments in Ukraine. Sweden’s bid has also been stonewalled by Turkey, which demands Stockholm take more resolute measures against Kurdish extremists who have settled in that country.