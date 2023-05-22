UK, France’s nuclear arsenals unverifiable — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Great Britain’s and France’s nuclear arsenals are unverifiable and data on their size have "purely declarative character," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in a commentary on Monday.

"The data on the size of Great Britain’s and France’s arsenals are unverifiable at all and have purely declarative character. And they can declare anything they want," he said, commenting on the statements on the results of the Group of Seven summit.

He recalled that the United Kingdom has raised the upper limit for the number of nuclear warheads by more than a third, ignoring the opinion of the international community.