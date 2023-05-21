Greece’s New Democracy secures 145 seats, SYRIZA gets 72 — elections outcome

ATHENS, May 22. /TASS/. Greece’s ruling New Democracy party, led by Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis, secured a convincing victory in the Sunday parliamentary elections with 40.78% of votes, according to the Interior Ministry’s count of 96% of ballots. The final result will be announced on Monday, but no significant changes are expected.

The main opposition party - the Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA), led by ex-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, lost with only 20.07% of votes.

Thus, the ND secures 145 parliamentary seats, while SYRIZA gets 72.

The ND will require at least 151 seats to control the parliament. The party leader made it clear that the New Democracy will not form any alliance with any other party and would prefer repeat elections, which will take place under proportional electoral system, which will make it possible for the ND to secure additional 50 seats, allowing the party to form an independent government.