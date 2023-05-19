Saudi Arabia ready to mediate for Russia, Ukraine — Crown Prince

DUBAI, May 19. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is ready to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine for settlement of the conflict, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al Saud said Friday.

"We reaffirm the kingdom’s position, expressed, first and foremost, in support of everything that helps reducing the sharpness of the crisis in Ukraine, […] and the kingdom’s readiness to continue mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine," the crown prince said, opening the Arab League Summit in Jeddah Friday.

"We are happy to […] welcome the guest of the summit, [Ukrainian] President Vladimir Zelensky and we hope that our efforts will be successful," bin Salman noted.

Earlier on Friday, Al Arabiya reported that Zelensky arrived in Jeddah aboard a French plane to take part in the Arab meeting. According to the report, the plane took off from Poland.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated it readiness to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, as well as its support of any efforts, aimed at achievement of political resolution of the conflict. On February 26, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud made the first visit to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. On May 9, he visits Moscow and held negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Speaking at a press conference, the Saudi Minister underscored that the exchange of captives between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 took place with the crown prince’s personal involvement.