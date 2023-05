UNITED NATIONS, May 18. /TASS/. China does not ship weapons to any side of the conflict in Ukraine, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang said at the Security Council meeting Thursday.

"China has always advocated peace and dialogue on the Ukrainian issue; we have always promoted peace talks. We do not participate in and we are not a party to this conflict, let alone ship weapons to any side of the conflict in Ukraine", he underscored.