Chinese embassy in London slams Truss’ visit to Taiwan as ‘political show’

LONDON, May 17. /TASS/. The visit to Taiwan by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is a ‘dangerous political show’ that will harm the United Kingdom, the Chinese embassy in London has said in a statement.

"We urge the relevant British politician to correct her wrongdoing, stop making political shows with the Taiwan question, and stop conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces," the embassy said.

It described the visit as a "dangerous political show which will do nothing but harm to the United Kingdom."

Truss stepped down as the UK prime minister in October 2022, but retained her seat in the UK House of Commons. According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, she arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday and was greeted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at Taoyuan International Airport in Taipei. During the visit, Truss will meet with state officials, businessmen and scientists.

The visit will continue until May 20. The last UK leader to visit Taiwan was Margaret Thatcher, who travelled to the island twice: in 1992 and 1996.