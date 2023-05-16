Ukraine joins NATO cyber defense center — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Ukraine has officially joined NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence, which is headquartered in Estonia, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today the National Flag of Ukraine is officially raised at the Headquarters of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, marking official accession of Ukraine to the ccdcoe," it wrote on its Twitter account.

Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev told TASS on March 17 that bringing Ukraine into the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence is an attempt to blackmail Russia. This move "illustrates the West’s plans to gradually involve Ukraine into the system of anti-Russian military planning and integrate it into the NATO infrastructure," he said, adding, however, that Ukraine’s participation in this structure poses no threat to Russia’s security.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in the Estonian capital city Tallinn, the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence is a multinational and interdisciplinary cyber defense hub, which organizes annual international exercises that discuss the impact of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in foreign states.