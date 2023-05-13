G7 nations’ commitment of economic support for Ukraine totals $44 bln in 2023-2024

TOKYO, May 13. /TASS/. G7 countries’ commitment of budget and economic support for Ukraine for 2023 and early 2024 amounts to $44 bln, according to a joint statement adopted on Saturday following the meeting of member states’ finance ministers and central bank governors in the Japanese city of Niigata.

"We, together with the international community, have increased our commitment of budget and economic support for Ukraine for 2023 and early 2024 to 44 billion US dollars, which enabled the approval of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program for Ukraine amounting to 15.6 billion US dollars over 4 years," the statement reads.

"These supports give Ukraine certainty and enable its authorities to safeguard the functioning of government, continue the delivery of basic services, carry out the most critical repairs of damaged infrastructure and stabilize the economy," G7 finance ministers and central bank governors noted.

Japan chairs G7 in 2023. By now the Japanese side has held a number of G7 ministerial meetings, including those attended by heads of foreign ministries as well as digitalization and technology ministers.