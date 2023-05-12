Kazakh president praises Shanghai bloc’s influence, diverse programs

BEIJING, May 12. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has considerable clout in the international arena and a more diversified program of multilateral cooperation than that of NATO, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday.

"The uniqueness of the SCO lies in its very diversified program. [Unlike NATO], we discuss issues and take action not only on the security or military tracks, but we make decisions concerning our economic cooperation, interaction in the sphere of investment and culture," he stressed in an interview with China Central Television, when asked whether the SCO could be compared to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Tokayev specified that the SCO "has established itself as a very promising and influential organization." "As for China, they have provided tremendous support to the SCO from the very beginning," he stressed.

As the president said, when Kazakhstan assumes the SCO presidency and hosts its summit, his country "will do everything possible to strengthen the organization's potential." "I'm not exaggerating the potential of this association - this is an objective fact," he added.

"I am sure that the SCO will have many opportunities, and the benefits that this association can bring to our peoples depends on us, including on Kazakhstan," Tokayev stressed.

The SCO was established in 2001. It brings together India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia have observer status, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.