Turkish presidential candidate Kilicdaroglu invites ex-candidate Ince to join opposition

ANKARA, May 11. /TASS/. Turkish presidential candidate, Chairman of the People’s Republic Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu invited Muharrem Ince, who withdrew his candidacy earlier, to join the opposition.

"My call remains in effect. Let us leave aside old grudges and grievances. We welcome Mr. Ince at the ‘Turkish table.’ Please, join us," he tweted.

Previously, Ince, who leads the Homeland Party, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy from the presidential race. He motivated his decision my inadequate and excessive pressure against him, which took shape of various provocations, allegations and misinformation.

According to a Metropol poll, at least 49% of Ince’s supporters will vote for Kilicdaroglu, while only 22% are ready to vote for current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Three politicians remain in the presidential race: incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan; his main competitor, Chairman of the Republican People's Party; and Ancestral Alliance (ATA) candidate Sinan Ogan. The presidential elections in Turkey will take place on May 14.