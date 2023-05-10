Grain deal negotiations with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, UN begin in Istanbul

ANKARA, May 10. /TASS/. Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations on the extension of the grain deal and the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement on the supply of grain and fertilizers started on Wednesday in Istanbul, the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey told TASS.

"A meeting of the deputy defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and UN representatives has started in Istanbul," the source said.

According to the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar, negotiations on the grain deal will be carried out so that it continues to work uninterruptedly.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced the extension of the initiative for 60 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that a further extension of the deal would depend on the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the lifting of a number of restrictions on supplies, insurance and the use of ports. The Turkish side earlier said that the Turkish state bank Ziraat may be ready to carry out operations to pay for Russian grain and fertilizers.