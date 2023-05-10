Russia’s visa decision to be source of political turmoil in Georgia — Zourabichvili

TBILISI, May 10. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to lift its visa requirements for citizens of Georgia will spark political tension among the country’s political forces, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Wednesday.

"This (getting rid of visa requirements - TASS) will fuel a degree of tension, at least among the parties. Nevertheless, I am convinced that this will cause no tension in society, but will trigger a very big response from people who are very well aware that when Russia takes such steps, it does so guided by its own interests," Zourabichvili told a briefing.

Zourabichvili reiterated that lifting visa requirements for citizens of Georgia is unacceptable, inappropriate and untimely.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on lifting visa requirements for citizens of Georgia from May 15. In another decree, the president canceled the ban on Russian air carriers performing flights to Georgia and on selling tours to the country.

Visa requirements were imposed on Georgians by Russian authorities in 2000. However, Georgia lifted its visa requirements for Russians in 2012. Under Georgian law, Russian nationals can enter Georgia visa-free and stay there for up to 12 months. Bilateral diplomatic relations were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Moscow recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia.