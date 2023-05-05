COVID-19 patients to continue to receive proper care in Russia

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Coronavirus patients will continue to receive medical assistance in full, aide to the Russian health minister Alexey Kuznetsov told TASS on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency which had been in place since 2020.

"Our medics will continue to offer all necessary medical services to COVID-19 patients. Regrettably, the virus continues to circulate and preventive measures, including revaccination for high-risk groups - the elderly and people with chronic diseases, are still topical," he said.