Orban says US tries to drag Hungary into Ukrainian conflict, but it won’t join it

BUDAPEST, May 5. /TASS/. The US is trying to drag Hungary into the Ukrainian conflict, but it will not be a party to it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Although the US wants to drag us into a war, we will not join it," Orban told Kossuth Radio on Friday. He also pointed out that Hungary would do everything to ensure a ceasefire and peace talks in Ukraine.

Orban said earlier that the ideology of liberalism and the so-called progressive foreign policy pursued by the leaders of several Western countries lead to the collapse of other states and drag the whole world into war.