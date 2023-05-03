Only regional peace can guarantee Armenia’s security — prime minister

YEREVAN, May 3. /TASS/. Only comprehensive peace in the South Caucasus can ensure Armenia's security, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told parliament on Wednesday.

"The security system in our region is deformed, which means we face additional security challenges. In other words, the system that was supposed to ensure stability in the region does not work effectively enough. Some may argue that new components should be added to that security architecture, but it cannot be taken for granted that this will ensure strategic stability. Only comprehensive peace can ensure Armenia's security," he said.

Pashinyan believes that peace in the region is possible and it is essential to work out parameters that would be acceptable to Armenia and its people. Achieving this will require prudence and flexibility.

"We will do everything for that," he added.