Israel launches missile strikes on outskirts of Syria's Aleppo — news agency

BEIRUT, May 2. /TASS/. Israeli air force planes attacked military positions near the Syrian city of Aleppo (360 kilometers from Damascus) on Tuesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a source in the Syrian army command.

According to its information, Israel struck ground targets and the Syrian air defenses opened the barrage and hit several missiles.

On March 7, an Israeli missile attack targeted Aleppo International Airport. The attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea. As a result, the airport was put out of action.