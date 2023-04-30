Russia-Latin America parliamentary conference to start on Sept. 30 — Speaker

HAVANA, April 30. /TASS/. The interparliamentary conference Russia-Latin America will be held from September 30 to October 2, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at a meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez on Saturday.

"A large international parliamentary conference Russia-Latin America is planned from September 30 to October 2. We invite you to head the Cuban parliament’s delegation and visit the Russian Federation," he told his Cuban colleague who accepted the invitation.

Earlier, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky came forward with a proposal to hold the parliamentary conference Russia-Latin America at the platform of the Russian lower house of parliament this autumn.