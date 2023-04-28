Checkpoint in Lachin goes against Yerevan-Baku agreements — French foreign minister

YEREVAN, April 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s deployment of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor violates the agreements Yerevan and Baku currently have in place, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at a joint press conference with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday.

"The deployment of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor contradicts the current ceasefire agreements between the two countries, and if Baku is concerned about the transparency of traffic flows, there are some other options apart from unilateral steps," she said, adding that it was unacceptable to block the Lachin Corridor.

Meanwhile, Mirzoyan stated that Yerevan had no plans to hold talks with Baku about unblocking the Lachin Corridor, since this issue was settled under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

"Closing the Lachin Corridor is illegal. This clause, like any other agreements, has to be implemented in order to make any real progress on a peace agreement," he added.