Paris calls for dialogue to resolve Ukrainian conflict — Elysee Palace

PARIS, April 26. /TASS/. Paris calls for dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday, according to Agence France-Presse.

"France supports any dialogue that facilitates efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine based on Kiev’s fundamental interests and international law," the spokesperson pointed out, commenting on a phone call between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine. "This is the message that French President Emmanuel Macron presented during his state visit to China (on April 5-7)," the official added.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi Jinping stated in a phone call with Zelensky that the Ukrainian crisis had significantly affected the international situation, but China "has been consistently standing for peace." The Chinese leader noted that Beijing’s key idea was to promote the peace process. He also pointed out that China had put forward its initiative on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.