Over 340 people, including Iraqi, Syrian, German nationals, arrive in Jordan from Sudan

BEIRUT, April 24. /TASS/. Four military transport aircraft of Jordan’s Air Force evacuated 343 people from Port Sudan to Amman on Monday, including a group of German, Iraqi and Syrian citizens.

According to the Petra news agency, along with Jordanian nationals, members of Sudan’s Palestinian diaspora were also evacuated. All planes landed at Marka airfield near Amman.

On Sunday, the Jordan’s Air Force command announced a scheduled evacuation of 308 Jordanian citizens. The military stressed that the staff of international organizations and citizens of other countries would also be taken aboard.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereign Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the Health Ministry, over 600 people have been killed in the country since the hostilities began. The latest data by the World Health Organization indicates that more than 420 civilians have been killed in the clashes and over 3,700 people have been injured.