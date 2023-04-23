Baku refutes reports that Armenian soldier was killed in shooting by Azerbaijani forces

BAKU, April 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry has refuted Armenia’s reports that an Armenian soldier was killed on the border between the two countries as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side.

"Reports disseminated by the Armenian press on the death of an Armenian soldier allegedly as a result of fire opened by an Azerbaijani army units in Zodsk area (known as Sotk in Armenia - TASS) are not true and are seen as disinformation. We categorically refute these reports," it said.

The Armenian defense ministry said earlier on Sunday that an Armenian soldier had been killed as Azerbaijani trooped opened gunfire.