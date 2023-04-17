Damascus makes no conditions for improving ties with Arab world — Syrian foreign minister

RABAT, April 17. /TASS/. Syria is making no conditions to improve its relations with the Arab world, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in Algeria on Monday, the An-Nahar news website reported.

In the Algerian capital he met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ahmed Ataf. The sides discussed the development of relations in all areas.

"Syria is hoping for normal and friendly relations with Arab countries to grapple with the problems that are faced by the region. Damascus isn’t making conditions to normalize its relations with the Arab world," Mekdad said.