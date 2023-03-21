US may ship Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine ‘on expedited timeline’ — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 22. /TASS/. The US may ship Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine faster than it was initially expected, Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder told reporters Tuesday.

He refrained from disclosing the actual shipment schedule, but noted that the Pentagon is "confident that we’ll be able to get the Patriots [to Ukraine] on a expedited timeline."

He also refrained from commenting if the air defense systems will be shipped to Kiev before the planned counteroffensive attempt.

At the same time, Ryder confirmed that the Ukrainian personnel underwent training in use of Patriot systems on US territory "faster than expected."

According to the spokesman, Washington will publicly announce that the Patriots have entered service in Ukrainian forces when it happens.

Earlier, CNN reported citing its sources that a group of 65 Ukrainian servicemen that were training in operation of the Patriots has completed the course ahead of the set timeline.