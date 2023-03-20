Russian-Chinese relations remain strong as tested by time, says Xi Jinping

BEIJING/MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations went through tough periods throughout their history, but they had eventually proved to be strong, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"Looking back on the extraordinary journey of China-Russia relations over the past 70 years and more, we feel strongly that our relationship has not reached easily where it is today, and that our friendship is growing steadily and must be cherished by us all," Xi Jinping said in the article published ahead of his visit to Russia.

"China and Russia have found a right path of state-to-state interactions," Xi stated. "This is essential for the relationship to stand the test of changing international circumstances, a lesson borne out by both history and reality.".