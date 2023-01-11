Russian ombudswoman plans to hold another meeting with Ukrainian colleague on January 11

ANKARA, January 11. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that she intended to hold another meeting in Ankara with Supreme Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets.

"Today we also have a package of letters that we want to exchange. And we are in constant interaction. And, of course, it is very important to continue it," the ombudswoman said replying to a question by a TASS correspondent as to whether she was planning more interaction with her Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday.

On January 11-12, the Turkish capital is hosting an international conference of human rights commissioners on the future of human rights in the 21st century attended by the representatives of 41 countries. Moskalkova has already held a meeting with Lubinets as well as a trilateral meeting with their Turkish colleague Seref Malkoc.