TEL AVIV, January 3. /TASS/. Israel’s new Foreign Minister Eli Cohen held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to focus on bilateral relations and regional issues, Cohen wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

"I have just finished a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who called to congratulate me on taking office. We touched upon some bilateral and regional issues, as well as the relations between [our] countries," Cohen said.