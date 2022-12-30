China Media Group says conflict in Ukraine was main military event of 2022

BEIJING, December 30. /TASS/. China's state media corporation China Media Group has called the conflict in Ukraine the main international military event of the outgoing year. China Central Television, a division of China Media Group, reported on Friday that the Ukrainian crisis ranked first on a list of the top ten military-related news stories of 2022.

Second and third places went to the January statement by the "nuclear five" - Great Britain, China, Russia, the United States and France - about the inadmissibility of nuclear war, as well as Washington’s publication of its Indo-Pacific strategy in February.

Japan's updated national security strategy and the adoption of a new NATO strategy, in which Russia is called the most significant and direct threat to the security of the alliance, were among the China Media Group’s five main international military stories.

Number six on the list is the Russian Defense Ministry’s publication of documents on biolaboratories-related US activities in Ukraine. Unrest in Kazakhstan and the CSTO’s operation in the republic are number seven.

At the bottom of the top ten are the US-sponsored naval exercises in the Pacific RIMPAC, the accelerating pace of US space militarization and NATO’s nuclear deterrence exercises.

The China Media Group is the main state-owned media corporation in China. It includes China Central Television and its foreign broadcasting twin CGTN, as well as China National Radio and China Radio International.