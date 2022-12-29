Ukrainian missile was shot down when it strayed into Belarusian airspace

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian missile, launched with an S-300 system, was destroyed by the Belarussian air defense shortly after it strayed into the country’s airspace, the commander of one of Belarus' anti-aircraft missile battalions said on Thursday.

"As a result of prompt and well-coordinated measures the air defense locked on the target, identified it and eliminated it as soon as the missile entered our airspace," the officer said in a video, released by the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

The missile launched with an S-300 anti-aircraft from the territory of Ukraine, was shot down by the Belarusian air defense forces in the morning of December 29 at about 10:00. Its fragments fell near the village of Gorbakha, the Ivanovo district of the Brest region. President Alexander Lukashenko was immediately informed about the incident.