Japan to deploy air defense systems on remote island near Taiwan — TV

TOKYO, December 27. /TASS/. Japan is considering the possibility of deploying a missile unit of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and an antiaircraft missile complex on the remote Yonaguni Island (the southern Okinawa prefecture) located near Taiwan, TV Asahi reported on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry of Japan has included the purchase of land on the island for this purpose into next year's budget request.

The deployment of a missile unit with an air defense system is part of a plan to beef up Japan’s remote southern borders in the event of escalation in the Taiwan Strait. For instance, a unit of radioelectronic warfare designed to suppress communication and radar systems of a potential adversary in case of emergency will also be stationed on Yonaguni, which is located 100 km from Taiwan.

On December 16, the Japanese government approved its updated national security strategy, which provides for increasing defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027, following NATO’s example. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered that defense needs be financed at a level of 8.9 trln yen ($64.8 bln) in 2027. This year, these expenses were set at a level of 5.37 trln yen ($39 bln).

The increase in defense spending is necessary for the implementation of Tokyo’s plan to bolster its defensive potential. Japan is concerned over the worsening security situation as a result of the development of North Korea’s nuclear missile program, China’s growing strength and the situation around Ukraine. In order to build up its defensive potential, the national security strategy includes the possibility of delivering a counterstrike if Japan is attacked. To this end, the authorities plan to increase the range of Type 12 missiles and purchase Tomahawk missiles.