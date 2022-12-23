DPRK shows readiness to ‘respond with nukes to nuclear weapons’ — KCNA

TOKYO, December 23. /TASS/. Pyongyang’s November test of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, which, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry, has a range of up to 15,000 km, displayed DPRK’s readiness "to respond with nuclear weapons to nuclear weapons," the Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary published on its website.

According to KCNA, this year has become a "milestone" thanks to the successes in the reinforcement of DPRK’s defense capability. The mentioned achievements include the military parade in April and the "cementing of its irreversible nuclear power status" following the adoption of the nuclear weapons use policy during the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly session in September.

The list also includes the numerous missile tests in September and October, which confirmed the "combat efficiency of the nuclear forces and their ability to carry out real warfare," including the exercise that imitated the launch of a "missile with a tactical nuclear warhead" from an underwater platform installed in a reservoir. Back then, a number of experts noted that Pyongang was demonstrating the resilience of its launching platforms in case of an enemy strike, displaying its ability to launch missiles from various platforms.

KCNA also noted the successful trial connected to the development of a military satellite, and a test of a high-thrust solid fuel missile engine with thrust vector nozzle, which, as Tokyo believes, may indicate plans for the development of a solid fuel ICBM.

The news agency also pointed out that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attended the Hwasong-17 launch "with his beloved daughter and spouse," which "touched the heartstrings of the servicemen and the people." The appearance of Kim Jong-Un’s daughter at the trials became a sensation and attracted the attention of the global media.

Japan repeatedly pointed to the rapid development of the DPRK’s nuclear program. In its updated national security strategy, Tokyo noted that Pyongyang now poses an even greater threat to Japan than before because of that. This basic Japanese document provides for a response with counterstrikes on a potential enemy’s territory, but rules out any preemptive strikes.