Biden, Zelensky to meet in person in Washington – CNN

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington during his upcoming visit to the United States, CNN reported.

The meeting has not been finalized yet, preparations for Zelensky’s visit to the White House are still under way, the report says.

According to a CNN reporter, Zelensky’s visit to Washington coincides with the expected announcement of a new US military aid package. At the same time, the report says, the decision on supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile defense systems has not yet been made.

The White House and the US National Security Council have left a TASS request for a comment on the issue unanswered so far.

The Axios news portal said on Tuesday that Zelensky would visit the US capital on Wednesday, December 21, to deliver a speech at a joint session of both chambers of the US Congress. The Ukrainian president is expected to thank US lawmakers for the country’s military aid to the Kiev government, worth billions of dollars by now, and will request additional financing. It will be Zelensky’s first visit to the United States since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.