Kiev left completely without water

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. The water supply has been cut all across Kiev due to the city’s pumping stations getting disconnected from the power supply, the Kievvodokanal water company reported on Tuesday.

"Due to the emergency situation, Kievvodokanal’s water pumping stations were cut off from the power supply. That is why there is no water in all of Kiev’s districts. The pumping stations’ power supply will be restored within an hour, but it will require some time to jump-start the water supply system," the message on the company’s website said.

Andrey Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, earlier admitted that rolling blackouts in the country may last for weeks. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko warned that in the event of lengthy outages, the city’s residents may remain without central heating in winter. In turn, Kievvodokanal called on the residents to stock up on water for domestic and technical needs because prolonged power outages may cause water supply problems.