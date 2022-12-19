Power outages in Kiev may last for up to ten hours — electricity supplier

KIEV, December 19. /TASS/. It is not ruled out that power outages in Kiev may last for up to ten hours, since the city’s electricity demand is met only to 20%, Sergey Kovalenko, director general of YASNO, an electricity supplier, said on Monday.

"Are lengthy power outages possible in Kiev? Yes, up to ten hours without electricity is today’s reality, regrettably. It is had to say when we are back to stabilizing outages," he wrote on his Facebook (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia) account.

According to Kovalenko, the situation with power supplies in Kiev is difficult, with no electricity being supplied to the majority of the city’s districts on the Dnieper right bank and in a number of settlements in the Kiev region due to the damages at an infrastructure facility.

Kovalenko said on Saturday that the situation with power supplies in Kiev is far from being stabilized. On Monday morning, explosions were heard in two districts in Kiev. As a result, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, leaving several city districts without power.