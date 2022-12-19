Critical infrastructure facility suffers damage in Kiev, authorities say

KIEV, December 19. /TASS/. A critical infrastructure facility suffered damage in explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Monday morning, head of the city’s military administration Sergey Popko said.

"A critical infrastructure facility has been hit. Emergency services are dealing with the consequences," he said, as cited by the military administration’s press service.

On Monday morning, Ukrainian media outlets reported two series of explosions in Kiev, which left some districts without electricity. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed that several blasts had rocked the Shevchenkovsky and Solomensky districts of the city.