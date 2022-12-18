Canadian TV channel reports cause of death of Russian hockey player Kazbekov

OTTAWA, December 18. /TASS/. CTV Channel (Ontario, Canada) named a possible cause of the death of Russian hockey player Abakar Kazbekov. According to the news outlet, the 18-year-old forward who played for London Knights, a club of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OHL), fell out of the window of an apartment building.

"A man fell to his death Saturday from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building. The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after the body was found on the sidewalk Saturday morning," CTV reported.

"Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov," the TV channel added.

On Saturday, the OHL and the London Knights issued a joint statement saying that Abakar Kazbekov had died at the age of 18. The cause of the athlete's death was not reported.

The London Knights canceled Saturday's game against the Flint Firebirds due to the tragedy. Kazbekov was a trainee of the Podolsk-based Vityaz club. The Russian has been playing for the London Knights since 2021.