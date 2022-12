KIEV, December 17. /TASS/. An air raid alert was issued in a number of Ukrainian regions in the early hours of Saturday, according to the country’s official air raid alert map.

Civil defense sirens sounded in the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Cherkasy and Poltava, as well as in Kiev-controlled territories of the Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions.