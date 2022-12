KIEV, December 14. /TASS/. An air raid warning was issued in Ukraine’s capital Kiev and the surrounding Kiev Region early on Wednesday, according to the country’s official air raid alert map.

The warning was issued at 05:55 local time (06:55 Moscow time) and 05:57 local time (06:57 Moscow time).

Civil defense sirens also sounded in the Vinnitsa Region at 05:57 local time and the Zhitomir Region at 05:58 local time.