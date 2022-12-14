French Foreign Ministry urges to resume traffic via Lachin corridor

PARIS, December 14. /TASS/. France urges to resume traffic via the Lachin corridor, linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, without preconditions, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"France urges to resume supplies to Nagorno Karabakh via the Lachin corridor, respecting the rights of people living there," the ministry said.

Paris also reiterated "the need to observe provisions of the trilateral ceasefire agreement adopted on November 9, 2020."

"Azerbaijan undertook to guarantee the safety of people, transport and cargo moving along the Lachin corridor in both ways," the statement reads.

On Monday morning, several Azerbaijani nationals, who claimed to be environmental experts, blocked passage through the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan slammed this step as a provocation staged by Baku to cause a humanitarian collapse in the unrecognized republic.

The Armenpress agency reported earlier on Tuesday that Azerbaijan had cut gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh.