Air raid alert declared in Kiev, several Ukrainian regions

KIEV, December 11. /TASS/. An air raid alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital and a number of regions on Sunday.

According to the air raid alert service, air raid sirens started ringing out in Kiev at 1:20 pm local time (2:20 pm Moscow time). Around the same time an air raid alert was declared in the capital’s region, as well as in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov and Chernigov regions.

Earlier on Sunday, an air raid alert was declared in three regions in the country’s northeastern part, particularly, the Sumy, the Kharkov and the Chernigov regions, and later in five regions of the central and eastern parts of the country, including the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Poltava, Kharkov and Cherkassy regions.