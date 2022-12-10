Serbia to ask KFOR to deploy Serbian forces to Kosovo under UNSC Resolution 1244 — Vucic

BELGRADE, December 10. /TASS/. Serbia will file a request with the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the nation on Saturday.

"Today we agreed on the text which, according to Resolution 1244 of the United Nations Security Council, we will send to the KFOR commander asking to ensure the deployment of the army and police of the Republic of Serbia in Kosovo and Metohija, in accordance with the [UN] Security Council resolution. As we agreed with Prime Minister [Ana Brnabic] today, the government’s decision will be released on Monday or Tuesday," the president said.