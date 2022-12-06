Mongolian protesters say rally to go on until government punishes corrupt officials

ULAN BATOR, December 6. /TASS/. Protesters polled by TASS at Ulan Bator’s central square have said they will keep rallying until the government metes out punishment to those that are guilty of embezzlement.

"We will march at Sukhbaatar square until the government makes a clear decision to punish corrupt officials," one protester said.

Some other protesters also said they would press on with the rally on Wednesday despite the freezing weather, with air temperature falling as low as 30 degrees Celsius.

People started to disperse toward midnight as lights went out at the square. A few remaining protesters continued to chant slogans, mainly calling on the president and the cabinet, "Accept the responsibility!"

Protests in Ulaanbaatar began on December 4 over poor progress of the investigation into the export of coal to China that circumvented customs. On December 5, protesters tried to storm the Government House of Mongolia. The protesters demanded names of the suspects, believing they could include high-ranking politicians. The government set up a task force for talks with protesters, which is led by the head of the cabinet administration and the leader of the ruling Mongolian People's Party Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan. The Mongolian parliament convened for an emergency meeting to consider introducing a state of emergency in Ulan Bator, but decided against the measure after people peacefully left the area of the government building.