France ready to support Iraq if its sovereignty is threatened – Macron

PARIS, December 5. /TASS/. France is concerned about rising tensions in the Middle East and is ready to support Iraq if its sovereignty is threatened, French President Emmanuel Macron said during phone talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday.

"The discussion also focused on the regional situation. They shared their concern over rising tensions. The head of state reiterated once again that Iraq could count on France's support in the face of threats and attacks on its sovereignty and stability as well as in its fight against terrorism," according to a statement the Elysee Palace published on its website.

The two leaders agreed to continue, together with Jordan, the preparation of the next summit in the Baghdad format, which will bring together in Amman the main leaders of the region as well as the French president before the end of the year. Macron has invited the Iraqi prime minister to visit France at the start of 2023.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Sunday discussed with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu the military operation in northern Syria and Iraq that is planned by Turkey. She expressed deep concern about the recent airstrikes in these areas and said that no military operation should interfere with international efforts to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).