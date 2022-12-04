Turkey delivers strike at Kurdish refugee camp in norther Iraq — media

CAIRO, December 4. /TASS/. A Turkish drone attacked a Kurdish refugee camp near the city of Makhmur in Iraq’s northern Erbil province, the Sahaq News Iraqi portal reported on Sunday.

"The strike was delivered with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle targeted to the camp," the portal quoted a source. No casualties or damages were reported.

The Makhmur camp gives shelter to hundreds of Kurdish families who fled Turkey many years ago. Ankara claims that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (outlawed in Turkey) is using this camp as a training base for its units branded as terrorist in Turkey.

Turkey staged an air operation in northern Iraq and Syria in the early hours of November 20. More than 50 warplanes and 20 drones were involved in the operation. The Turkish defense ministry described it as successful. This cross-border operation was a response to the November 13 terror attack in Istanbul, which left six people dead and more than 80 injured. The Turkish authorities placed the blame for the incident on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and Syrian Kurds.