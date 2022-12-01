Russian Embassy in Spain denounces terrorist attacks

MADRID, December 1. /TASS/. Russia condemns any threats and terrorist attacks, particularly those targeting diplomatic missions, the Russian Embassy in Madrid said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

"Following media reports of letter bombs sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Spain and some Spanish government agencies, we would like to point out that we condemn any threats and terrorist attacks," the statement reads.

Such letters were earlier found at an airbase in the Spanish city of Torrejon de Ardoz and the office of Spain's Instalaza weapons firm. The Spanish prime minister’s security service also intercepted a similar letter addressed to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

An explosion took place at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid at about 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday. A letter to the ambassador, which contained an improvised bomb, was opened by an embassy worker who suffered a minor injury to his right hand and went to the hospital by himself to seek medical treatment.