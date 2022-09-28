Sweden views Nord Stream incident as deliberate act – Reuters

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson supported the theory that leaks from Russia’s Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines occurred as a result of deliberate actions, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Andersson described the event as "a matter of sabotage," adding that no version is currently being ruled out. She added that this was in no way an attack on Sweden. She added that the Swedish government was closely cooperating with Denmark, Germany and NATO on the issue.

Earlier, the Danish authorities issued a statement that the pipeline incidents were not caused by an accident.

"It is now the clear assessment by authorities that these are deliberate actions. It was not an accident," Reuters quoted Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen as saying.

In her words, the Danish authorities had no information yet to indicate who may be responsible for the incident.

However, the premier added that the government saw no direct military threat to the country.

Energy Minister Dan Jorgensen said earlier in the day the leaks might continue for at least one week.

Earlier, three leaks were discovered at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines within hours of each other. The first of them was detected at Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm. Afterward, two leaks were detected at Nord Stream. The Danish energy agency reported that a large amount of gas leaked into the sea. Planes and ships are ordered to keep at least five nautical miles away from the site of the incidents.

Swedish seismologists later said they had registered two explosions along the pipeline routes on Monday.