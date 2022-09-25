Voter turnout at referendum in Kherson region stands at 48.91% after day 3 of voting

KHERSON, September 25. /TASS/. The voter turnout over the three days of voting at the referendum on the Kherson region’s accession to Russia stands at 48.91%, Marina Zakharova, head of the regional election commission, said on Sunday.

"The third day of voting in the Kherson region is over. The voter turnout at 48.91%," she said, adding that the referendum will be recognized as valid when the voter turnout exceeds 50%

She also said that observers from Germany, Serbia, and Togo, who were monitoring the voting on Sunday, reported no violations.

The leadership of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as well as the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye regions announced a decision on Tuesday to hold referendums on joining Russia. All the four regions will hold the vote on September 23-27.