MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Dozens of assault groups and Ukrainian saboteurs keep trying to penetrate the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region every day but with no success so far, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"They keep coming in small groups and [our forces] hammer them with firepower. In fact, their actions are hard to understand: they push ahead thinking that no one can see them. But they can certainly be seen and they are being sprayed with gunfire. The Zelensky regime is facing huge losses there and no one is even keeping count. There are dozens of assault teams, sabotage and reconnaissance groups everywhere, in wooded areas and in the fields, which have either been eliminated or suffered great losses. They keep trying to penetrate the region but they are being smoked out. Military intelligence and artillery units are doing a good job," the official noted.

Rogov emphasized that the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region were well protected by the allied forces. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces send out mobilized soldiers to fight first. "First, they send the so-called cannon fodder, mobilized troops. They identify the positions of our artillery, defense and intelligence units. Next come assault groups consisting of special operations forces, foreign mercenaries and people who are good at weapons and military affairs. Several waves of attacks are conducted to break through defenses but all such assaults have so far been fought off, though people are being killed in the dozens on the other side," Rogov added.